Roxboro shifts Christmas parade route to avoid building with facade at risk of collapse

ROXBORO, North Carolina (WRAL) — A building on Roxboro’s Main Street was deemed hazardous this week, forcing the town to re-consider the route for Saturday’s planned Christmas parade. A citizen noticed the top of the building at a lean.

“These buildings were built in the late 1800s, early 1900s,” said Dale Tillman, director of inspections for Person County. “They’re going to have some wear and tear on them.”

The parade route will begin as planned at 2 p.m. and proceed from Carver Drive to West Morehead Street. From there, the parade will turn onto West Morehead Street, then left on North Lamar Street, through to the intersection of Gordon Street. Access from Madison Boulevard at Gordon Street, Court Street, Reams Avenue and West Morehead Street will close as a result of the revised route.

Road closures for Saturday’s parade begin at 1 p.m. Friday.

Uptown Roxboro businesses will be open as normal on Saturday, but spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year to ensure time to find parking and walk to their preferred viewing area along the route. City leaders expect about 10,000 to attend.

Citizen reported concerns about building’s stability Tillman said another business owner noticed the facade of 108 N. Main St. was beginning cave and called t in.

“Of course we’ve got to err on the side of caution when it comes to anything like that, so we went ahead and roped off the building until the owner could get a structural engineer up here to take a look at it,” Tillman said.

The department, along with the Roxboro Fire Department and Police Department met at the location and ended up blocking off the sidewalk for safety.

An engineer completed a structural evaluation on Thursday and determined part of the front of the building was at risk of falling. In order to repair the building, and out of caution, Main Street will be closed from the intersection at Depot/Reams to Court Street.

Tillman pointed out, “Our whole uptown is a historic district.”

Chief of Police David Hess said it’s the first time in his memory that any of the historic buildings has shown structural damage.

“It’s unfortunate that is happened right her before our annual Christmas parade going through beautiful uptown,” he said.

Businesses in this corridor will remain open and are not at risk. Residents and pedestrians will continue to have access, but are asked not to enter the barricades around 108 N. Main St.

