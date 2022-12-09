Colorado Springs Poice Department hosts Holiday on the Hill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will join forces with Shield616, Toys for Tots, and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to host its 2nd Annual Holiday on the Hill, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gold Hill Division.

The event is free to the public.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive via a police escort at the Gold Hill Division at 3:00 p.m. If you would like to see Santa arrive with his reindeer police cars, be sure to get there before 3:00 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon, there will be static displays of various police vehicles, hot cocoa, s’mores, and a chance to take a photo with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Every kid will walk away with a new toy from Santa.