UC’s academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A month into the nation’s largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many undergraduate students. They are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. Colleges and universities increasingly rely on graduate student employees to do teaching, grade papers and conduct research that had previously been handled by tenured faculty. Many University of California students fear a prolonged strike will disrupt their plans to declare a major or apply to degree programs.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.