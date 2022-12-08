Oregon high court won’t let voter gun control measure begin

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s tough, voter-approved gun control law remains temporarily blocked. Oregon’s Supreme Court declined to overturn a lower court judge’s decision preventing the measure from taking effect on Thursday. The measure would ban the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. The law also requires permits, criminal background checks, fingerprinting and hands-on training courses for new gun buyers. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it after a federal judge ruled in favor of the law. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says federal and state constitutions allow such reasonable regulations. But Chief Justice Martha Walters denied the state’s emergency motion.

