Justice Department seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents

By Katelyn Polantz and Kaitlan Collins, CNN

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering the former president to turn over records marked classified, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

