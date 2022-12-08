Judge orders unsealing of 2021 case involving Club Q shooting suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly three weeks after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub, an El Paso County Judge has ordered to unseal the 2021 court case involving the suspected shooter.

On Nov. 19, just before midnight, a gunman entered Club Q and opened fire. Five people were killed and dozens more were injured.

The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, was eventually taken into custody after being released from the hospital for injuries sustained during the attack. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, two men in the nightclub stopped the suspect.

Since the suspect's name was released, there's been questions surrounding a 2021 bomb threat incident involving the suspect.

Initially, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said there were no records regarding the 2021 arrest. Under current Colorado law, if a case that's filed in the state is dismissed, it's automatically sealed.

Now, the arrest documents for the June 2021 bomb incident are set to be unsealed.

The 4th Judicial DA's Office will be holding a press conference Thursday about the unsealing of the case. KRDO will stream the press conference live below:

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office also said the department will release a statement Thursday detailing the 2021 investigation.

During the court appearance, it was announced the accused killer faces 305 charges. Those include Murder in the First-Degree, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and bias-motivated crime-causing bodily injury.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

Club Q accused shooter’s possible criminal past shines spotlight on Colorado’s sealed records laws

FBI received a tip about suspect in Club Q shooting day before 2021 bomb threat arrest

13 Investigates uncovers more details about suspect in mass shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub

Suspect in Club Q mass shooting appears in court, faces 305 charges