Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal

The brother of an American detained in Russia since 2018 says that his family fears he will not be released for years. He said Paul Whelan’s family also supported the U.S. government’s agreement to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but left Whelan behind. Whelan is a Michigan corporate security executive. He has been jailed for four years on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have said are baseless. U.S. officials said Russia refused to consider including Whelan in the Griner deal, calling it a “one or none” decision.

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.