Ex-prison warden convicted of sexually abusing inmates

The former warden of a federal women’s prison in California where inmates said they were subjected to rampant sexual abuse was convicted of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. The jury found Ray Garcia guilty on Thursday of all eight charges against him. He faces up to 15 years in prison. Garcia was among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California. An Associated Press investigation in February revealed a culture of abuse and cover-up that had persisted for years at the prison.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

