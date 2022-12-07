Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County.

At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting a suspect with several domestic violence-related warrants.

Officers tried stopping the suspect's vehicle, but the driver continued towards a dead end. After reaching the dead end, the suspect turned the vehicle around and began driving toward officers.

While trying to escape, the suspect drove around the first officer but ended up side-swiping the driver's side of the second officer's police cruiser. According to CSPD, the cruiser was damaged but the officer wasn't injured.

Around 10:23 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reports deputies received information from CSPD that a white SUV driven by 27-year-old Eric Morales was entering their jurisdiction.

According to the DCSO, Morales was wanted on several felony warrants. Police also said there was a woman and a small child inside the vehicle and they might be with him unwillingly.

The DCSO said deputies spotted the SUV traveling northbound on I-25 at Happy Canyon. Morales refused to pull over when deputies attempted a traffic stop. Stop sticks were deployed successfully around Lincoln Ave., however, Morales still refused to stop.

Deputies managed to get the car stopped around County Line Rd., closing the highway. At this time, the woman and child were able to get out of the SUV safely.

The DCSO said Morales refused to get out of the vehicle and wouldn't comply with multiple orders to put his hands up and give up. According to investigators, Morales made several indications that he was armed and wouldn't comply.

The SWAT team was called in and negotiators began talking with Morales. Eventually, he was taken into custody and taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility.

According to the DCSO, I-25 was closed for more than three hours during this incident.

Morales was booked into jail on charges of Second Degree Kidnapping F4, Vehicular Eluding F5, Criminal Mischief F5, Violation of Protection Order M1, Reckless Driving MT2, Child Abuse M2, Resisting Arrest M2, and Reckless Endangerment M2

He was also booked on several out-of-county warrants. The DCSO said Morales is currently being held on a no-bond hold.