FBI reportedly received a tip about suspect in Club Q shooting day before 2021 bomb threat arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Associated Press, the Federal Bureau of Investigation disclosed the suspect in the Club Q mass shooting had been on the department's radar a day before the June 2021 bomb threat arrest.

In June 2021, the 22-year-old accused killer was arrested on five felony charges for making bomb threats. At that time, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the suspect's mother was the one threatened. That case against the suspect was never continued.

AP reported the FBI coordinated with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office during its probe. However, roughly a month after getting a tip about the accused killer, the FBI closed its assessment

According to AP, an FBI assessment is the lowest level, least intrusive, and most elementary stage of an FBI inquiry. Assessments are reportedly routinely opened after agents receive a tip and agents routinely face tens of thousands of tips every year that could "yield a viable threat."

Another high-profile case the AP cited was the 2018 Parkland mass shooting in Florida.

In February 2018, roughly a month after the mass shooting, the FBI released a statement acknowledging that the department's protocols "were not followed." According to the FBI, someone close to the now-convicted killer contacted the FBI's Public Access Line tipline to report concerns over his gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, disturbing social media posts, and the potential of him conducting a school shooting.

In March, families of those killed in that high school mass shooting received $127 million from the federal government in a lawsuit. The lawsuit accuses the FBI of failing "to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack."