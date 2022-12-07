Skip to Content
Body found at park near elementary school in Santa Clarita, authorities say

By KABC Staff

    SANTA CLARITA, California (KABC) — A man was found dead Wednesday morning at a park adjacent to an elementary school in Santa Clarita, and an assault-style rifle was seen near his body.

The discovery was made shortly before 7 a.m. on a basketball court at Northbridge Park at 27300 Grandview Drive, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. The park is located near Charles Helmers Elementary School.

Deputies responded to a report of a male found at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said. Details about the deceased individual and the cause of his death were not immediately available.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said investigators were “looking into the possibility that this was a suicide.”

No lockdown or cancellation of classes was announced at the elementary school.

