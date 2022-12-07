$10k reward for information leading to an arrest for the July murder of a Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a five-figure reward to anyone who can provide information that'll lead to an arrest in a July homicide.

On July 6, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the El Morro Mobile Home Park around 10:47 p.m. At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite giving him medical aid, the victim died.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Santiago Calleros III.

Now Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a person/persons responsible for his death.

According to Crime Stoppers, he was known to the local Hispanic community as a rap artist who went by the name "Lil Travieso." He left beyond a two-year-old daughter.

Officials said his loss is deeply felt across the community.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward, they will remain anonymous.

Call 719-634-7867 or click here.