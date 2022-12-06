Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:03 AM
Published 5:55 AM

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing teen last seen in Falcon

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen in Falcon on Monday night.

Deputies said 17-year-old Aiden was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Linderman Rd.

According to deputies, Aiden is developmentally delayed and needs his medication.

If you see Aiden, you're asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content