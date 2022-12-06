El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for missing teen last seen in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen in Falcon on Monday night.

Deputies said 17-year-old Aiden was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Linderman Rd.

According to deputies, Aiden is developmentally delayed and needs his medication.

If you see Aiden, you're asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.