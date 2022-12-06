3 suspects allegedly steal money, Christmas presents from couple in parking lot in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three suspects allegedly stole money and Christmas presents from a couple during an armed robbery in a parking lot in East Colorado Springs.

Monday, a couple was waiting for a friend in a parking lot in the 3900 block of E. Bijou St. when three suspects approached their vehicle, just before 8:45 p.m.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded the couple out of their vehicle. Then, the suspect stole the couple's belongings after they ordered the victims to lie down, face first.

After a brief moment, the suspects left the scene on foot, running southbound through an apartment complex. The victims remained on the ground and their vehicle was still running following the incident.

Police said the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money and Christmas presents purchased for the victim's children.