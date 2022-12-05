Supreme Court hears arguments in case challenging Colorado discrimination law

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The United States Supreme Court is evaluating a case that challenges Colorado's anti-discrimination law. A Colorado website designer, who refuses to design wedding websites for same-sex couples, argued today that her free speech rights are being violated.

The Supreme Court heard the arguments Monday morning, but they will not make a decision until next year. The court states the issue being decided is "whether applying a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment."

The website designer, Lorie Smith, believes it does.

"I'm never refusing a project based on who is requesting the work," said Smith. "But the message that I'm being asked to pour my time, and talents into promoting and celebrating."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is representing the state in this case, believes this is a direct violation of Colorado's anti-discrimination law, which prevents any denial of business based on sexual orientation, religion, or race.