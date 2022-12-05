Sex assault charges against Woodland Park man dropped, pleads guilty to lesser crimes

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a plea agreement signed in court on Monday, 19-year-old Samuel Harris pleaded guilty to multiple misdemeanor offenses, including violation of a protection order and probation violations, in exchange for dropping numerous felony sex assault on a minor charges.

From May to July 2022, Samuel Harris was charged with six counts of sex assault felonies all related to allegedly having sex with underage girls in Woodland Park. Those charges included sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault on a victim under 15 years old, and sexual assault on a child.

Harris is accused of filming sex acts between two underage children, sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child, and selling sexually explicit photos of underage children on Snapchat for $20 a picture.

On June 17, 2022, officers received a report from two anonymous parties regarding a sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. According to court documents, this happened two months before Harris was arrested for a similar case.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was concerned she was pregnant by Harris after an alleged assault in April.

13 Investigates learned that the lead detective in the case, WP Police detective Shannon Everhart, was found to be making false statements in search warrants and arrest documents related to the Harris case, according to a ruling by Teller County Judge Scott Sells.

According to court documents, the prosecution would not be able to use the contents of nine false statements at a future trial.

Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler told 13 Investigates Detective Everhart was been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation into Judge Sells' statements in court on October 31.

“Allegations of this nature brought against any member of this department, regardless of the origin, are of serious concern and demand my full attention. Accordingly, an investigation is currently ongoing to gather facts and relevant information necessary to make proper operational decisions based on those findings. I ask for the patience and trust of the community while this process unfolds.“ Chris Deisler, Woodland Park Police Chief

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office requested a voracity hearing, or a hearing to present testimony from Det. Everhart and the prosecution in regard to the alleged false statements. That hearing was held on November 28.

According to court documents, Judge Sells said he "did not find Det. Everhart's testimony today to be credible." He reiterates that she has "lied and misled the court."

Sells said all of his prior orders stand including those that eliminated key pieces of evidence from being used in a potential trial. That trial has now been vacated after the plea agreement was signed.

In court on Monday, Harris pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor protection order violation, which carries a maximum sentence of 1-year in jail. However, Harris already has over 138 days of pre-trial time served.

Harris will spend the duration of his sentence in the Teller County Jail. Inside the courtroom, the father of an alleged victim said that justice was not served after the plea agreement was signed and agreed to by both parties.

Harris's defense attorney countered by stating that Harris has been held in pre-trial detention for 138 days, only seeing the light of day for 1-2 hours per day.

He argued for an immediate release given the time served, but Teller County Judge Scott Sells sentenced Harris to 364 days in jail with credit for time served.