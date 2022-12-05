Skip to Content
Gas leak at business forces half-mile radius evacuation in Fountain near Santa Fe Ave.

MGN

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A gas leak in Fountain forced an evacuation within a half-mile radius Monday morning.

At 11:36 a.m., the City of Fountain announced an excavator hit a gas line going into a business in the 400 block of Royalty Pl.

Residents within a half-mile radius of the 400 block of Royalty Pl. were asked to leave their homes. People are asked to avoid the area until it's clear.

The Fountain Fire Department and Fountain Police Department responded to the scene to assist Black Hills Energy.

This is a developing story.

