England’s Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after intruders break into family home

England soccer star Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside, a person with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, the individual told CNN, and Sterling is said to be “shaken” and “concerned” about the well-being of his children after the break-in.

There would be an opportunity for Sterling to return to Qatar if the circumstances are right, the individual told CNN, but added that he’s “now he’s focusing on being at home and supporting his family.”

England faces France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

In a statement to CNN, Surrey Police said it is currently investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.

“Police were contacted just before 9pm on Saturday December 3rd after the occupants of the property came home and discovered a number of items including jewellery and watches had been stolen,” a spokesperson from Surrey Police told CNN.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances are underway and the investigation is ongoing.

“No threat of violence was involved as the items were discovered stolen retrospectively. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

On Sunday, Sterling was absent from England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal with England manager Gareth Southgate later saying the 27-year-old was dealing with a “family matter.”

“I spent a lot of time with Raheem this morning,” Southgate told reporters on Sunday.

“You have days where events happen and you have to deal with them. He’s on his way home. We’re obviously mindful of him being allowed space and privacy respected so we don’t want to talk in too much detail.

“Of course, it’s not ideal for the group ahead of a big game but it pales into insignificance, the individual is more important than the group in those moments.”

CNN has contacted England’s Football Association for comment.

The Chelsea forward played in England’s first two games in the group stages of the World Cup and scored in the team’s 6-2 victory against Iran.

