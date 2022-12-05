Adultery a punishable offense in Indonesia’s criminal code

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Parliament has passed a long-awaited and controversial revision of its penal code that criminalizes extramarital sex. Sex outside of marriage will be punishable by a year in jail. The code applies to citizens and foreign visitors alike. It will also preserve the death penalty and make insults to the country’s president illegal. The penal code had languished for decades while legislators in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation struggled with how to adapt its native culture and norms to the criminal code, a living legacy of the Dutch colonial administration. A parliamentary task force had finalized the 627-article bill last month. Lawmakers unanimously approved it Tuesday to take effect within three years of passage.

