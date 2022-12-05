A very mild start to the week

Partly cloudy, warm and breezy conditions Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Quite a bit of high cloudiness across the area this afternoon... coupled with some very mild December temps. Highs today will top out in the upper-50s for Colorado Springs and the low-60s for Pueblo.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the 20s.

EXTENDED: In the mountains along the Continental Divide periods of snow can be expected through Wednesday. From I-25 to the east we're basically dry with a few snow showers possible Wednesday morning. Temps will be slightly cooler in the 40s and low-50s through Friday.