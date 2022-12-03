Skip to Content
USMNT knocked out of World Cup in round of 16 by clinical Netherlands

By Issy Ronald, CNN

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was defeated 3-1 by the Netherlands and knocked out of the World Cup in the round of 16, despite a spirited performance.

The Netherlands had been underwhelming during the group stages but showcased its quality and clinical edge on Saturday, with three well-taken goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries.

Haji Wright pulled one back for the USMNT late in the second half with his team trailing 2-1, but any comeback hopes were snuffed out by Dumfries’ 81st minute goal to all but confirm the Dutch victory.

More to follow…

