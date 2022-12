COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The HVAC unit on top of a business on Cheyenne Meadows Road caught fire around 7:30 Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD said the fire appeared to be contained to the HVAC unit on the roof and was under control shortly before 8.

Crews remain on scene to look for any hidden fire in the building.