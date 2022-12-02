Uruguay beats Ghana in grudge rematch but is eliminated from World Cup after South Korea shocks Portugal

By Matias Grez, CNN

Uruguay handed Ghana an unwanted dose of déjà vu on Friday, winning 2-0 and knocking the Black Stars out of the World Cup more than 12 years after their epic quarterfinal match in South Africa.

In scenes reminiscent of that all-time great World Cup clash, Andre Ayew followed in the footsteps of Asamoah Gyan, missing a penalty that would have given Ghana a 1-0 lead.

Two first-half goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta secured the win for Uruguay, but it wasn’t enough for a place in the round of 16, as South Korea’s shock 2-1 win over Portugal helped it edge through on goals scored.

Ghana never recovered from the sucker punch of that missed penalty and the quickfire De Arrascaeta brace, as Uruguay saw out the second half with relative comfort. News of South Korea’s winner filtered into the stadium five minutes before the end of the match, forcing Uruguay onto the offensive once again.

However, the breakthrough never came and Uruguay exits the World Cup at the group stage for the first time since 2002.

More to follow…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.