US names anti-Pakistan groups ‘terrorist’ organizations

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The State Department says it has added a key anti-Pakistan militant group and its al-Qaida branch to its list of “global terrorists.” Thursday’s move comes days after the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as TTP, ended a monthslong ceasefire with the Islamic nation and resumed attacks around the country. Pakistan took additional measures, and security was tight outside worship and public places Friday amid fears of more attacks from TTP. Pakistani Taliban have stepped up attacks after ending a monthslong ceasefire with Pakistan recently. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, who have ruled their country since the U.S. and NATO troops withdrew last year

