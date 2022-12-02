Tracking electrical outages across Southern Colorado during Friday’s windstorm
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- With high winds expected to affect much of Southern Colorado, electrical outages could happen.
Below is information from utility companies on outages, how to report them, and the company's information on weather.
Colorado Springs Utilities:
- To monitor any outages, click here.
- To report an outage, click here
- For the Colorado Springs Utilities storm center, click here
Black Hills Energy:
- To monitor any outages, click here
- To report any outages, click here
- For more Black Hills Energy weather information, click here
San Isabel Electric: