Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
New
Published 6:14 PM

Iowans react to possibility of losing first-in-the-nation status

By Lauren Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — If Iowa loses its first-in-the-nation caucus status, many Des Moines businesses will take a huge hit.

The first Democratic caucus has had a home in Iowa since 1972.

KCCI’s Lauren Johnson spoke to residents and businesses about the state potentially losing the opportunity to showcase Democratic presidential candidates first.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content