Collapsed Norway bridge had break in main span, probe finds

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian Safety Investigation Authority says the collapse of a wooden road bridge in southern Norway was caused by “a break in one of the diagonals in the main span.” In a report based on a preliminary investigation, the authority said the Tretten Bridge had experienced “a significant overload” and its load-bearing capacity was half of what it should have been before the span collapsed on Aug. 15. The 150-meter-long (500-foot-long) truss bridge made of glued laminated timber and steel gave way as a truck and a car were crossing it. The drivers of both vehicles were rescued, and no one was injured. The safety authority stressed that its conclusions issued Friday were preliminary.

