Holiday events happening in Colorado Springs this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 39th annual Festival of Lights will be in downtown Colorado Springs this weekend.

Saturday, December 3, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will hold a free family fun day from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The Olympic and Paralympic Museum will have special activities starting at noon and regular admissions for $10.

Skate in the Park at Acacia will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will also be the Festival of Lights Parade starting at 5:50 p.m.

Later in the week, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosts an adults-only event, "Electric Moonlight."

The event will take place on Thursday, December 8, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Advanced tickets are required and can be found here.

The event will feature samplings of food, beer, wine, and spirits; live local musicians; a chance to visit Santa Claus, and over 85 staff-made light sculptures throughout the Zoo. And, discover larger-than-life illuminated animal inflatables and light displays synchronized to music that are on display throughout the Zoo.

Also at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is the Electric Safari, taking place every night. Advanced tickets are required and can be found here.