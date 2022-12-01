Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:06 AM

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Arianna Bustamante, 15
EPCSO
Arianna Bustamante, 15

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, Arianna Bustamante was last seen Sunday, Nov. 27 near Fountain Blvd. and Aeroplaza Dr.

She was wearing a maroon pullover, grey sweatpants, and white Nike Air Force 1s.

Below are photos of Bustamante released by the sheriff's office.

Arianna Bustamante, 15

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content