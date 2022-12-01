El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, Arianna Bustamante was last seen Sunday, Nov. 27 near Fountain Blvd. and Aeroplaza Dr.

She was wearing a maroon pullover, grey sweatpants, and white Nike Air Force 1s.

Below are photos of Bustamante released by the sheriff's office.

Arianna Bustamante, 15

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.