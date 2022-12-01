Colorado Department of Transportation says high winds will create havoc for commercial trucks

PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO) -- High wind is expected to begin Thursday and last through Friday afternoon with gusts around 60-80 mph with isolated gusts of 100 mph. KRDO spoke with the Colorado Department of Transportation on how it will handle travel during possible hurricane-level winds.

The communications manager for CDOT Lisa Schwantes said there are no traveling restrictions in place, yet. She said CDOT would begin implementing restrictions once winds get up to 60 miles per hour.

Once gusts get up to 50 to 70 miles per hour, Schwantes explained the wind starts creating havoc for our commercial trucks and recreational vehicles.

This time last year, some commercial trucks did flip over.

Semi-trailer tipped over along I-25 near Brigargate Pkwy., Dec. 15, 2021

"We start seeing wind push the vehicles over and can actually have them turn over on their sides. So that's when we step in along with our partners, the state troopers, and we work together to implement any road closures that might be needed because of those high winds," said Schwantes.

Schwantes said they follow the National Weather Service warnings to determine when they should close down the highways. But she said they have not got to that point yet. However, she said they're prepared if trucks flip.

"We will have heavy equipment like loaders staged along the I-25 corridor, ready if in case there are any vehicles that get turned over that are pushed over by those winds, we'll be able to help them get upright," said Schwantes.

CDOT will have crews set up along the I-25 corridor from Colorado Springs to New Mexico, ready to implement road closure if needed.

For now, Schwantes said the safest thing truck drivers can do is wait out these high winds.

"We already have messaging up that high winds are anticipated this afternoon and through the night. That really helps the message to our trucking community that they need to be prepared. If they do not have to continue to drive, they can pull over safely and wait out these high winds," Schwantes.

For lower-profile sedans and passenger trucks, Schwantes tells drivers to pay close attention to their surroundings. She explains that high winds make for hazardous travel for everyone, not just semi-trucks.

"You may not want to be on the interstate trying to pass a high-profile vehicle when those high winds are happening," said Schwants