Benefit concert held to help Club Q staff pay bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Club Q in Colorado Springs has been closed since a mass shooting that killed 5 and injured dozens more.

Club Q co-owner, Matthew Haynes, says he plans to reopen, but in the meantime, performers and staff need to pay their bills.

On Monday night, a benefit concert was held at the Colorado Springs City auditorium to help Club Q staff, with proceeds going directly to the workers. The plan is for the funds to be available immediately, without having to wait on disbursement through funds like the Colorado Healing Fund.

The host of the event, Tiara Latrice Kelley, is a performer at Club Q on Friday nights.

"A lot of these funds like the (Colorado) Healing Fund, they're not actually going to be disbursing any monies until January or February, and a lot of the employees now are out of work," Pasha Ripley, who helped organize the event, and also runs the Parasol Patrol. "A lot of the survivors and even the victim's families are really in a financial pinch."

The event will feature 15 performers, including mostly Club Q performers, as well as survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in 2016.

"It is a very, very difficult thing because they're going through all the trauma of having experienced something that, thank goodness most any of us will never, ever be able to fathom, what they've had to go through. And then on top of that, to have to be able to live day to day, you know, is a challenge," Ripley added.

To donate, click here.