Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia

By Ben Morse, CNN

Belgium was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a goalless draw with Croatia left it third in Group F.

In what was a frustrating evening for the Red Devils, both Romelu Lukaku and Yannick Carrasco spurned good opportunities to score the goal which would have sent Belgium through.

As it was, the No. 2 ranked team in the world failed to make the breakthrough at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, meaning it won’t be featuring in the knockout phase of the tournament.

Morocco — which won its game against Canada on Thursday 2-1 — and Croatia qualified from the group, finishing first and second respectively.

