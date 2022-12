It is unclear how long the outage will last. This is a developing story.

EPSO says to call 719-390-5555 for emergency and non-emergency situations.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is reporting a 9-1-1 blackout in Black Forest.

