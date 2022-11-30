Skip to Content
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has revealed the name of newest giraffe calf

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) had a vote on its website to decide the name of its newest giraffe calf.

The CMZ had three names people could vote on.

  • Gizmo – This name is a nod to the appearance of the calf immediately after birth. Keepers saw a resemblance to Gizmo, one of the characters in the 1984 movie Gremlins.
  • Wednesday – This name refers to the calf being born around Halloween and on a Wednesday. It pays homage to Wednesday, one of the characters from The Addams Family, a traditional favorite around Halloween.
  • DD– This name is short for “Darling Daughter.” Bailey’s first calf was named “BB,” which was short for “Bailey’s Baby.”

The CMZ announced today that Wednesday is the winning name!

