The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has revealed the name of newest giraffe calf

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) had a vote on its website to decide the name of its newest giraffe calf.

The CMZ had three names people could vote on.

Gizmo – This name is a nod to the appearance of the calf immediately after birth. Keepers saw a resemblance to Gizmo, one of the characters in the 1984 movie Gremlins.

– This name is a nod to the appearance of the calf immediately after birth. Keepers saw a resemblance to Gizmo, one of the characters in the 1984 movie Gremlins. Wednesday – This name refers to the calf being born around Halloween and on a Wednesday. It pays homage to Wednesday, one of the characters from The Addams Family, a traditional favorite around Halloween.

– This name refers to the calf being born around Halloween and on a Wednesday. It pays homage to Wednesday, one of the characters from The Addams Family, a traditional favorite around Halloween. DD– This name is short for “Darling Daughter.” Bailey’s first calf was named “BB,” which was short for “Bailey’s Baby.”

The CMZ announced today that Wednesday is the winning name!