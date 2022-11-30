Report: Authoritarianism on the rise as democracy weakens

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An organization of 34 democratic countries says democracy is being degraded around the world because people are losing faith in the legitimacy of elections and the imposition of restrictions on freedom of expression among range of issues. The International IDEA, a body founded to promote democracy, says the half of the democratic governments around the world are on a decline “as elected leaders face unprecedented challenges from Russia’s war in Ukraine, cost of living crises, a looming global recession and climate change.” The head of the Stockholm-based body said the world faces a “toxic mix” of crises, from skyrocketing cost of living to fears over nuclear war, that are undermining democratic rule.

