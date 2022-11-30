1 injured by small blast at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Interior Ministry says police are investigating reports of a small blast at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. The ministry says police were told an employee at the embassy was slightly injured handling a letter. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid received an envelope as part of a mail delivery that exploded when it was opened. Spanish police are investigating the incident. Spain’s state news agency Efe cited unidentified police sources as saying the letter contained a home-made explosive and had been addressed to the ambassador but was opened by a security guard at the embassy.

