Ways you can give on Giving Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's Giving Tuesday or the Global Day of Giving. It's one of several ways to support your favorite non-profits or organizations.

Atriveda Beer Company, the family business of Richard Fierro, one of the Club Q heroes, is holding a fundraiser for an LGBTQ+ organization at UCCS.

The event was actually planned before the shooting at Club Q. For every pint sold tonight, one dollar will be donated to UCCS Mosaic and LGBTQ+ Resource Center. The Fierros are graduates of UCCS.

"It’s really about taking care of folks and taking care of humans. It doesn’t matter if we live their lifestyle or not. It matters that we're all human," said Jessica Fierro, owner of Atrevida Brewing Company.

The event starts at 4:30 pm. There will also be a food truck on site that will be donating 50% of the proceeds to the victims and families of the Club Q Shooting.

There are other countless ways you can give in the Pikes Peak Region. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is raising funds for the care of neglected, homeless, and injured animals like a puppy named Luann they've been caring for.

"Luann is just one example of pets that come in on a daily basis, that do need that extended care, the individualized care, like Luann has been here for a long time, Luann has been here for four months," said Cody Costra with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The Pikes Peak Community Foundation says there are about 1,000 nonprofits in the Pikes Peak Region. Many are concerned about what the economic future holds.

"Giving Tuesday can really be impactful for covering costs incurred in 2022 that were unforecasted or unbudgeted or setting them up for success in 2023," said Kevin Farley with the Pikes Peak Community Foundation.

There are ways you can give until the end of the year that includes the Empty Stocking Fund, Community Fund for Health and Human Services, Give! Campaign, and on Colorado Gives Day.