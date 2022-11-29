Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says Moscow has postponed a round of nuclear arms control talks with the United States set for this week because of stark differences in approach and tensions over Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the decision to put off the talks that had been scheduled to start Tuesday in Cairo was made at the political level. Ryabkov claimed the U.S. had stonewalled Russia’s request to discuss specifics related to the weapons count under the New START treaty. The timing of the talks was intended to show that Russia and the U.S. remain committed to arms control and keeping lines of communication open despite soaring tensions over Ukraine.

