Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue buck that crashed into an office basement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) rescued a buck that had crashed through a window into an office basement.

CPW says that the mule deer mating season, or the rut, sends bucks into a frenzy to mate with does. After sharpening their antlers on trees, they wildly chase does and drive off rival bucks, sparring violently.

CPW officer Travis Sauder said that maybe the buck saw its reflection in the window or maybe it was in a fight and lost. But somehow it crashed through the window and landed in a basement office where it made a bit of a mess.

CPW CPW

CPW said that the mess got worse when CPW Officer Travis Sauder darted the buck to sedate it and it tried to flee. Its antlers sent a vase of flowers crashing. Once it calmed down, Sauder treated the cuts it suffered. Then he and CPW biologist Ty Woodward carried it outside for release.

After the sedative wore off, the buck was able to walk away.