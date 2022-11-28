Suspects in death of Jackson teen by Russian roulette to make court appearance Monday

By Kara Peters

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The suspects in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old are expected to appear in court Monday.

Jackson Police Department officials said Markell Noah, 12, participated Friday in a round of Russian roulette involving two other juveniles. Noah was reported missing before being found dead later that day in an abandoned home on Audubon Place.

“Know who your children are participating with and who your children are coming in contact with. Stay on your children. Be nosey. Know what they’re doing and who they are doing it with,” said Jackson resident Star Appleberry.

The two juveniles involved were arrested and charged with murder. In addition, a 21-year-old was arrested and charged for accessory after the fact to the murder.

