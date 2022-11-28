Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has ‘special addition’ with him when dropping his kids off at school

By Stephanie Moore

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WYFF) — Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer isn’t letting the Palmetto Bowl trophy get too far away from him.

Beamer tweeted a picture of the trophy in his car Monday morning and said he had a “special addition” on the ride this morning to drop his kids off at school.

“I hope all #Gamecocks everywhere enjoy walking into school, work , etc this morning !! You deserve it !!” the tweet said.

South Carolina beat Clemson 31-30 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers had won seven straight in the rivalry, but the Gamecocks snapped that streak.

They also snapped Clemson’s home-winning streak of 40 straight wins in Death Valley, which dated to 2016.

Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4.

