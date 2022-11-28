2 arrested after man’s AirPods lead police to stolen car

By Hannah Cotter

Click here for updates on this story

WEARE, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Two people are facing charges after a car stolen from Concord was found in Weare Sunday morning.

Mike McCormack was finally reunited with his car thanks to the help of the police, some quick-thinking neighbors and a pair of headphones.

McCormack told News 9 he was warming his car up outside of his Concord apartment on Friday when he ran inside to grab his water bottle.

When he came out, the car was gone.

Two days later, he remembered he’d left his headphones that are paired with his phone inside the car.

“I left the gym with my girlfriend and decided to check the find my phone on my iPhone,” McCormack said. “And my AirPods just — they popped up and said they found location on East Road in Weare, New Hampshire. And I was like, ‘let’s get them right now.”

Weare police said they were contacted by Concord police about a stolen car on Sunday.

They said the car reached a dead end in a neighborhood and the people inside took off into the woods.

Home surveillance video shows one person running down Holly Hill Farm Road with a police cruiser close behind.

Police arrested Frederick Estes, 26, and Anna Heine, 40, both from Concord. Police said they are both facing several charges after they were arrested on Scott Avenue.

“Thankfully, we had some very helpful citizens that were there that were on scene when the when the two suspects fled that were able to give us a good direction of travel and great descriptions of them, which we were able to push that out to our neighboring mutual aid agencies and get that information out and everything ended safely for everybody,” said Officer Laura Purslow with the Weare Police Department.

Police are reminding people to lock their car if they’re leaving it unattended.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.