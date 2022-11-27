Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatari soccer fans have hit back at Germany’s World Cup protest by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain. A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Özil and others showed pictures of him in action for Germany. The clearly coordinated display was apparently in response to Germany players’ gesture when they covered their mouths to protest against FIFA following the governing body’s clampdown on armbands seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar. Qatari fans now appear to be referencing Germany’s own questionable treatment of its former player Özil.

