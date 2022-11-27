Mexico’s López Obrador leads massive pro-government march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people have marched in Mexico’s capital in a show of support for President Manuel López Obrador, who before assuming the presidency led some of the country’s biggest protests. The “people’s march” marked four years in office for the leftist leader and was an apparent response to a large opposition march two weeks ago to protest López Obrador’s proposal to reform the country’s electoral authority. The president himself led Sunday’s march through central Mexico City, which was accompanied by mariachi music, singing and a festive atmosphere. Many participants had been bused in from other provinces across Mexico in trips organized by the ruling Morena party, unions and social groups.

