Overturned tractor-trailer causes injuries, closes I-840 ramp in Rutherford Co.

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that overturned while attempting to turn on the I-840 ramp in Rutherford County.

According to THP, a semi rolled on its side just before 7 a.m. while exiting I-24 West and turning onto the I-840 West ramp in Murfreesboro on Saturday. There are injuries being reported in the crash and the ramp to I-840 will be closed intermittently as crews work to upright the truck and tow it away.

Commuters traveling west from Rutherford County to Franklin should seek alternate routes until the crash is cleared.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.