Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors

MOSCOW (AP) — One of Russia’s most prominent nationalist politicians says the country’s military does not have an adequate number of doctors among other problems. Leonid Slutsky made his comments in a meeting Saturday with mothers of soldiers mobilized for the fight in Ukraine. Slutsky is the leader of the populist Liberal Democratic Party and is chairman of the foreign relations committee in the lower house of parliament. His remarks amount to an unusual public admission of problems within the military as Russian forces suffer a series of battlefield setbacks. He is a strong supporter of Russia’s fight in Ukraine and said he would address the Defense Ministry about problems that troops face in Ukraine.

