Laborers play sandlot cricket near World Cup soccer stadiums
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke on another day at the World Cup in Qatar, laborers who built this energy-rich country’s stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play cricket. Cricket, a sport that spread across the reaches of the former British empire, remains a favorite of the South Asian laborers who power economies across the Arabian Peninsula. It’s a moment of respite for workers, who typically just have Friday off in Qatar and much of the rest of the Gulf Arab nations. And it’s the day they look forward to all week, getting their matches in before the heat of the day fully takes hold.