Pueblo Police identify person of interest in homicide investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police Department (PPD) officers were dispatched to a dead body Wednesday in the 1600 block of Bonforte Blvd.

According to the PPD, officers found a dead woman and "suspicious circumstances about the scene." Detectives were called out and a homicide investigation was opened.

The PPD said detectives have identified 43-year-old Stephanie Lopez as a person of interest in the case.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. This is the 24th homicide investigation in 2022, according to the PPD.

This is an active ongoing investigation and if anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of Stephanie Lopez, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.