Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as first man to score in five World Cups

By Ben Church, CNN

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player in history to score at five World Cups as he netted a penalty in Portugal’s 3-2 win against Ghana on Thursday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored in the previous four tournaments and now has eight World Cup goals to his name after converting the 65th minute spot kick.

It was some welcome news for Ronaldo in a week in which Manchester United announced that the two parties had mutually agreed to end the forward’s contract with immediate effect after he gave an explosive TV interview.

Ronaldo won the penalty he went on to score, getting his body in front of Mohammed Salisu and hitting the floor when he felt contact from behind. His penalty was undeniable, rifling it into the top corner of the net before running to his adoring fans in celebration,

Ghana equalized shortly after through Andre Ayew but Portugal replied with two in quick succession.

João Félix reestablished the lead and Rafael Leão added a third before Osman Bukari’s header gave Ghana a small chance of a comeback late on.

