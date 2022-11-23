Student charged in New Mexico campus shooting is released

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A University of New Mexico student has been released from jail after being accused of plotting with friends to confront a basketball player from a rival university. That plot resulted in the shooting death of one UNM student and the wounding of the player on the Albuquerque campus. Court documents say the UNM students planned to get back at the player for his role in a brawl during a football game earlier this fall. New Mexico State University officials confirmed Wednesday that the player is still a member of the team, despite violating the student code of conduct by taking a gun with him on a team road trip.

